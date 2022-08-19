Google Search On How Many Ads Are Too Much For Your Site

Google's John Mueller was asked what percentage of content-to-ad ratio is too much to rank well in Google Search. As you can imagine, John said there is no number he can share. He said you should just know, if it is "too much" - you'd know.

The question was "how many ads are recommended on a webpage when it comes to SEO. I have read several articles stating that 70% content and 30% ads is a good ratio but what does @searchliaison recommends?"

The answer was "There is no specific number that search recommends. From your own experience using websites, you've probably seen what "too much" is like, so make something that you think users will enjoy coming back to."

Here are those tweets:

There is no specific number that search recommends. From your own experience using websites, you've probably seen what "too much" is like, so make something that you think users will enjoy coming back to. — 🫧 johnmu of switzerland (personal) 🫧 (@JohnMu) July 28, 2022

The problem is, a lot of this is subjective and what may be too many ads for you, may not be too many ads for me.

Forum discussion at Twitter.