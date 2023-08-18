Daily Search Forum Recap: August 18, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google SGE has dropped showing citations and links in the AI-generated answers, for now. Google seems to removing reviews from business local listings. Google is testing six stories in the top stories section. Bing Chat will enable pasting images into the query box. Google is testing wider image thumbnails in the search results. I also posted the weekly SEO video recap, don't miss it.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Overwhelmed by Marketing Analytics? This Advice Will Help, Content Marketing Institute

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.