Bing Chat Pasting Images From Clipboard Into Query Box Coming August 28th

Bing Chat will soon allow you to copy and image to your clipboard and paste it directly into the query or search box. This will make it faster than manually uploading the image to Bing Chat.

Mikhail Parakhin, Microsoft Bing's CEO, said on Twitter that this feature should be live on Monday, August 28th.

Here are those tweets:

This sounds handy and these small details make for a more useful and "people-first" experience.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

