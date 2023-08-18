Google Search Showing Six Top Stories In Grid

Aug 18, 2023
Google can now show six top stories in a uniform gird format in the top of the desktop Google Search results. We normally see four top stories but if we see more, it is not normally in a uniform grid format.

I am not sure if this is new but Shalom Goodman thinks it is and posted about it on Twitter and I can replicate it, so it seems to be live for some queries. Here is my screenshot:

Here is Shalom's tweet:

We've covered top stories layout changes numerous times here.

Is this 6 pack grid format new?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: It is not new, like my gut was telling me, it is something I covered already over here.

