Daily Search Forum Recap: August 17, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads is testing charging small customers for one-on-one support. Google may be testing a new logo. Google Business Profiles tests showing reviewers when their review is not posted. Google Business Profiles is testing a manage photos (not add photo) button. Google said it is bad if your site depends on traffic from Google Discover.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Ads Tests Paid Customer Support Options
Google is testing a paid version of customer support for its advertisers who use Google Ads. Google said this is a "paid pilot" where its "smallest customers can receive specialized, one-on-one support, tailored to their specific needs."
- Is Google Testing New Logo?
Google may be testing a new Google logo after launching the existing one in September 2015. The new logo looks a bit more cartoon-like but is consistent with the original Google logo colors from the late 90s.
- Google: It Sounds Bad If Your Site Depends On Google Discover Traffic
Google's John Mueller said it might be bad if your site depends on Google Discover for traffic. He said on Mastodon, "If your site depends on Discover traffic, that sounds bad regardless of your specifics."
- Google Business Profile Map Reviews Not Posted Notice
Google Business Profiles has shown pending status of reviews as a label on top of the review but now Google is showing to both the reviewer and the owner of the business listing a status of "not posted" when the review was rejected from being shown.
- Google Business Profiles Tests Manage Photos Button
Google is testing updating the Google Business Profile web interface by adding a "Manage Photos" button. This comes shortly after testing the Food Ordering button.
- Android Head Art At Google NYC
I am no artist, nor do I really appreciate the arts (I know, I am sad) but I did see this Android head artwork and thought, oh, that is interesting, I found this from the Google NYC office on Instagra
Other Great Search Threads:
- I'd guess most sites shown in search are "niche" sites. People have been making them since the beginning - they just called them different things over the past 20+ years. There's nothing unique about the current set of "niche" sites, there's nothing wrong, John Mueller on Twitter
- People focus too much on links, John Mueller on Twitter
- We’ve recently introduced an add-on to create and run reports for GA4 properties using Google Sheets. Download it now!, Google Analytics on Twitter
- YouTube Studio Analytics Audience SEE MORE New viewers who returned per-video list nirvana!, YouTube Liaison on Twitter
- Hello! it's been a long while. The wait is over! Search Central Live is coming to India! Join us at Search Central Live India 2023 in Bengaluru on Sept 22 or New Delhi on Sept 25! Apply for your spot by Sep, Google Search Central India On Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- X (Twitter) paywalls XPro (TweetDeck)
- Google Ads trials enhanced customer service for small businesses
- Google: Don’t worry about SEO tool scores
- Google Business Profiles to let you manage your social links
- XML sitemaps and SEO: What you need to know
- How to use PPC to act on (or respond to) unplanned publicity
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Bounce Rate in GA4: A [Simple] Guide to GA4 Bounce Rates, Neil Patel
- Google Analytics 4 (GA4): The Ultimate Guide, Backlinko
Industry & Business
- OpenAI acquires Global Illumination, OpenAI
- Alphabet’s Verily Plans Cost Cuts Amid Pressure on Other Bets to Rein In Spending, Wall Street Journal
- Search Central Live is coming to India, Google Search Central Blog
Links & Content Marketing
- Content Marketing Salary 2024 Outlook, Content Marketing Institute
- Link Building for Interns: The Game, Go Fish Digital
- Should your content be globally relatable?, Yoast
- How to successfully measure and report on content, Builtvisible
- Meta Title: Discover the Top Link Building Mistakes, Koozai
Local & Maps
- Google Maps Is Infested with Spambot Restaurant Reviews, D Magazine
- Bing Places for Business: Set Up Your Bing Business Listing, Semrush
- Google’s Search AI Is Absolutely Horrible at Geography, Futurism
Mobile & Voice
- China Is Dragging Smartphone Market to Worst Year in a Decade, Bloomberg
- How to bypass confirmation when using Siri to compose messages, Macworld
- Soon you’ll need Wear OS 3 to run Google Assistant, The Verge
SEO
- Dealing with Duplicate Content: Canonicalization in Detail, Women in Tech SEO
- Driving Revenue at Scale Through Enterprise SEO, Botify
- No, AI in Google Search isn't going to kill online content , BGR
- Top Local SEO Takeaways from MozCon 2023, Moz
- What is SEO Poisoning, How Can Healthcare Defend Against It?, Health IT Security
- Exploring the Art of Rendering with Google's Martin Splitt, Duda Webnar
PPC
- 5 Best Google Ads Alternatives To Diversify & Grow, Search Engine Journal
- How to improve the performance of Google Display Network campaigns, Browser Media
Other Search
- Towards HTTPS by default, Chromium Blog
- Google announces new Transparency Center for product policies, Google Blog
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.