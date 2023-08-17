Daily Search Forum Recap: August 17, 2023

Aug 17, 2023
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads is testing charging small customers for one-on-one support. Google may be testing a new logo. Google Business Profiles tests showing reviewers when their review is not posted. Google Business Profiles is testing a manage photos (not add photo) button. Google said it is bad if your site depends on traffic from Google Discover.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ads Tests Paid Customer Support Options
    Google is testing a paid version of customer support for its advertisers who use Google Ads. Google said this is a "paid pilot" where its "smallest customers can receive specialized, one-on-one support, tailored to their specific needs."
  • Is Google Testing New Logo?
    Google may be testing a new Google logo after launching the existing one in September 2015. The new logo looks a bit more cartoon-like but is consistent with the original Google logo colors from the late 90s.
  • Google: It Sounds Bad If Your Site Depends On Google Discover Traffic
    Google's John Mueller said it might be bad if your site depends on Google Discover for traffic. He said on Mastodon, "If your site depends on Discover traffic, that sounds bad regardless of your specifics."
  • Google Business Profile Map Reviews Not Posted Notice
    Google Business Profiles has shown pending status of reviews as a label on top of the review but now Google is showing to both the reviewer and the owner of the business listing a status of "not posted" when the review was rejected from being shown.
  • Google Business Profiles Tests Manage Photos Button
    Google is testing updating the Google Business Profile web interface by adding a "Manage Photos" button. This comes shortly after testing the Food Ordering button.
  • Android Head Art At Google NYC
    I am no artist, nor do I really appreciate the arts (I know, I am sad) but I did see this Android head artwork and thought, oh, that is interesting, I found this from the Google NYC office on Instagra

