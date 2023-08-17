Google Business Profile Map Reviews Not Posted Notice

Google Business Profiles has shown pending status of reviews as a label on top of the review but now Google is showing to both the reviewer and the owner of the business listing a status of "not posted" when the review was rejected from being shown.

Mike Blumenthal posted an example on Twitter and wrote, "In France (all of Europe?) reviewer GPB reviews now include explicit language in the contribution area that specific reviews were filtered and are not showing. Previously they showed to reviewer and not to the business but carried no alert."

Here is that screenshot:

I guess this is useful to see which reviews were not posted over a policy violation of sorts.

