Daily Search Forum Recap: August 17, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's John Mueller spoke about how you can set up metrics to see if you are on your way to a Google core update recovery - sadly, it isn't guaranteed. Google may be using header tags more often, instead of title tags, for your snippets. Google opened up the indexing bug report tool to more users. Google is showing a 3D periodic table in search and more.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google On Being On The Right Track To A Google Core Update Quality Recovery

Google's John Mueller was asked a two part question on the last video hangout he conducted. The first was, does it still take several months for Google to reevaluate the quality of a site. The second is, how do you know that you are on the right path to doing well after the next core update.

Google has added a 3D and AR based periodic table to the search results. If you search for [periodic table] and look at the right side rail, you will see a way to "explore" the periodic table. Clicking that takes you into the experience.

Google announced that all signed-in Google Search Console users who go to the English help form can now submit indexing bug notifications to Google. This ran as a pilot to a limited number of users back in April but is now open to a lot more Search Console users.

I am seeing numerous complaints this morning that Google is showing header tags, H1s and H2s, instead of the meta title tags, for its search result snippets. I am seeing some public complaints on Twitter, but also in some of the private forums and emails.

Here is an inside look at illegible Google product strategy notes, yea, you get to see the inside scoop at Google at what the company has planned next. Well, that is if you can read it.

