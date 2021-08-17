Daily Search Forum Recap: August 17, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google's John Mueller spoke about how you can set up metrics to see if you are on your way to a Google core update recovery - sadly, it isn't guaranteed. Google may be using header tags more often, instead of title tags, for your snippets. Google opened up the indexing bug report tool to more users. Google is showing a 3D periodic table in search and more.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google On Being On The Right Track To A Google Core Update Quality Recovery
Google's John Mueller was asked a two part question on the last video hangout he conducted. The first was, does it still take several months for Google to reevaluate the quality of a site. The second is, how do you know that you are on the right path to doing well after the next core update.
- Google Search Adds 3D Periodic Table
Google has added a 3D and AR based periodic table to the search results. If you search for [periodic table] and look at the right side rail, you will see a way to "explore" the periodic table. Clicking that takes you into the experience.
- Google Opens Indexing Bugs Reporting Tool To Search Console Users
Google announced that all signed-in Google Search Console users who go to the English help form can now submit indexing bug notifications to Google. This ran as a pilot to a limited number of users back in April but is now open to a lot more Search Console users.
- Google Displaying Header Tags Instead Of Titles For Search Snippets?
I am seeing numerous complaints this morning that Google is showing header tags, H1s and H2s, instead of the meta title tags, for its search result snippets. I am seeing some public complaints on Twitter, but also in some of the private forums and emails.
- Raw Google Product Strategy Notes
Here is an inside look at illegible Google product strategy notes, yea, you get to see the inside scoop at Google at what the company has planned next. Well, that is if you can read it.
Other Great Search Threads:
- IE 3 introduced 25 years ago, WebmasterWorld
- That's usually ok. Internal links are a great way to give context & tell which pages you consider to be important, so don't carelessly link, but also, it's easy to overthink it and worry about normal site stru, John Mueller on Twitter
- Well, we don't use any of those metrics in search (links might be closest, but we definitely don't count them) - I'm certain no search engines use them. So my guess is you're focusing on a tool, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- 5 ways to maximize campaign ROI through social and media data
- SMX Convert is tomorrow… don’t miss out!
- Google’s tool to report indexing bugs is now available in the U.S.
- I wanna get on the good foot; Monday’s daily brief
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How to Track Conversions with Google Analytics 4 (GA4 Goals), Analytics Mania
- The Beginners Guide to Custom Dimensions in Google Analytics, Monster Insights
- What Happens Without A Measurement Strategy?, DELVE
Industry & Business
- FIRED To $165,036.20 in 8 Months. My SEO Freelancing Story - by Nick LeRoy, The SEO Freelancer
- Google and Facebook’s New Cable to Link Japan and Southeast Asia, Bloomberg
- Sonos Wins First Round in Patent Case Against Google at ITC, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- 3 Stellar Blog Posts Examples, SEM Rush
- How to Come Up With Digital PR Ideas For Your Business, Koozai
Local & Maps
- Google Maps will show you the nearest available Spin e-bike or scooter, Engadget
- New Google Maps and Waze Alternative Now Available on CarPlay, AutoEvolution
- Spin’s electric scooters are coming to Google Maps, The Verge
- Will Google Remove a Google Maps Review After the Owner of the GMB Page Replied to It?, Local Visibility System
Mobile & Voice
- Cross-Compatibility with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and So Much More Starts Next Year, iDropNews
- Sonos Considering Adding Its Own Voice A.I. to Its Speakers, Digital Trends
SEO
- On-page optimization with Python for SEO, Daniel Heredia
- Enhancing Search Results, Go Fish Digital
- How to Create User & SEO Friendly FAQs, Adam Riemer
- John Mueller SEO Insights from 07/23/2021 Office Hours Hangout, I Love SEO
- The New Moz SEO Q&A: 100K URL Migration Case Study, Moz
- Why marketing leaders need to invest in SEO to drive growth, DeepCrawl
PPC
- Default Ads Treatment Policy (August 2021), Google Advertising Policies Help
Search Features
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.