Daily Search Forum Recap: August 15, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google SGE should not trigger for navigational queries. Google Ads is testing AI for advertiser support. Google says the best way to block traffic from search is to disable DNS resolution. Google says if you are using AI to write content, that content will just be rehashed from other content on the web. Google Merchant Center has a new virtual model link attribute.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: If You're Using AI To Write Your Content, It's Going To Be Rehashed From Other Sites
Google's John Mueller had a nice one-liner on Reddit again, this one he said "By definition (I'm simplifying), if you're using AI to write your content, it's going to be rehashed from other sites."
- Google Ads Beta AI Generated Help Guide
Google Ads is testing a new AI-generative solution for help guides and answers. Google is inviting some advertisers "to try AI-generated answers in help guide," it emailed some advertisers.
- New Google Merchant Center 3D Model Link [virtual_model_link] Attribute
Google has a new 3D model link [virtual_model_link] attribute, or at least new documentation on the 3D model link [virtual_model_link] attribute. This lets you provide 3D and/or AR models of your products for Google to display in search.
- Google Navigational Queries Shouldn't Trigger Search Generative Experience
Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, said on Twitter that Google probably shouldn't trigger a Search Generative Experience answer for navigational queries. You can always manually trigger the SGE response, but by default, it probably shouldn't be generated.
- Google: Best Way To Block Search Traffic Is To Disable DNS Resolution
I should start by saying, this is super dangerous and you probably should not do this unless you really know what you are doing and why you are doing it. But John Mueller of Google said on Twitter, "The best way to block the traffic from search for specific URLs completely is to disable DNS resolution for the URLs."
- Inside View Of The Colorful Google Glass Structure
We saw outside of this Google glass structure in California with a bit of a glimpse from the inside. But here is a photograph from within this structure showing the colors that shine through.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Interested in Discover? I've been seeing a new module appear recently showing "Top sights in {location}" with a grid containing 4 different hotels. If you focus on travel, this could end up getting in front of a lot of people. I st, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- Can we write opening days structured data in French? Does setting ARIA attributes improve SEO? We answer your questions on domains, canonical URLs, GSC, and much more, in this month's #SEO Office Hours, Google Search Central on Twitter
- Yeah, this is undefined. Also, it probably doesn't matter in the long run., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Ads launches new AI assistant but warns its content may be inaccurate
- Amazon tests AI-generated review highlights with U.S. mobile shoppers
- Google issues refunds amid accusations it missold ads on third-party websites
- YouTube tests new anti-adblocker popup with countdown timer
- Google Ads to sunset Enhanced CPC on Shopping campaigns
- No, outbound links won’t help your content rank better on Google
- Why we should set higher standards for content production
- SEO stakeholder management: When your ‘no’ isn’t enough
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Amazon’s Leader on Alexa, Echo and Other Devices Plans to Leave, Wall Street Journal
- BrightEdge Appoints Krish Kumar as CEO, BrightEdge
- Google pours $350M into Iowa data center project, Construction Dive
Links & Content Marketing
- Balancing Creativity With Caution When Using AI to Create Content, Moz
- Website Content Monitoring: Key Strategies for Success, Semrush
- 19 List Building Techniques For SaaS Link Building, Search Engine Journal
- Earning Editorial Backlinks: Building Credibility and Authority, Koozai
- What Are Backlinks in SEO? Everything You Need to Know, Ahrefs
Local & Maps
- Google Maps no longer lets you tap to hide the search bar, 9to5Google
- Google Maps on Android Auto now fully embraces your EV, Android Police
- Google Maps Forcing Users to Install Waze Due to Faulty Update, AutoEvolution
Mobile & Voice
- Google might soon set some ground hardware rules for foldable phones, PhoneArena
- Why I can't wait for Google to put selfie cameras under the screen of Pixel phones, BGR
SEO
- SEO Management: How to Successfully Run Your Campaign, Semrush
- SEO Product Descriptions: What They Are & How to Write Them, Semrush
PPC
- Google repays advertisers after report of low-quality ads, Ad Age
- Indian court ruling threatens Google’s advertising revenue model, TechCrunch
Other Search
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.