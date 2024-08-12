Daily Search Forum Recap: August 12, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google had another volatile weekend with Google Search rankings bouncing all over the place. A new report shows publishers are getting less traffic from Google Search and other areas but an increase from Google Discover. What is with Google showing srsltid URL parameters in the search results. Google may come out with new ways to handle URL parameters. Google Ads will not pause keywords that are in paused ad groups. And have you heard of Effingo from Google, it is fast, really fast.

