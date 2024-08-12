As a reminder, Google Ads has begun pausing low-activity keywords that were created over 13 months ago and have zero impressions over the past 13 months. But that does not mean Google will pause these if they are already part of paused campaigns or ad groups.

PPCGreg asked Google, first stating that he might be overthinking it, but he asked, "With Google auto-pausing keywords with no impressions over the last 13 months, does that include all keywords in campaigns that have been paused for > 13 months?"

Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liasion, responded saying, "It will not pause keywords in paused campaigns or ad groups."

Here are those posts:

Hi Greg, It will not pause keywords in paused campaigns or ad groups. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) August 8, 2024

This might seem super obvious to most but when you are so deep in the weeds on some topics, there can be reasons to ask such questions that those who are not in those weeds to not understand.

We proactively build a lot of campaigns in accounts for services the businesses might begin offering later - so they could be off for >13 months. — Greg (@PPCGreg) August 9, 2024

