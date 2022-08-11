Daily Search Forum Recap: August 11, 2022

Aug 11, 2022
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google now uses MUM for featured snippets to determine consensus and pull out callouts and reduce false premise queries - this is super interesting and a must-read. Google also expanded the About this result and content advisories features. Google Search Console Discover performance report had a data logging issue on July 26th. Google removed the rich media file best practices because it is not 2005 anymore, the company said. Google added GTIN12 to the supported properties in the product structured data docs. Google is testing search refinements in the desktop autocomplete.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Featured Snippet Callouts, False Premises, MUM & More
    Google has launched some improvements to featured snippets, about this result and the content advisories in Google Search. MUM now works with featured snippets to help Google understand the notion of consensus and then highlight words in the featured snippets, known as callouts.
  • Google Search Console Performance Report For Discover Reporting Issue On July 26
    Google has confirmed it had a reporting issue in the Google Search Console Performance Report for Discover traffic. Google said the issue was on July 26th and may result in a drop in clicks and impressions on or around that date.
  • Google Adds GTIN12 Property To Product Structured Data Support Doc
    Google has the gtin12 property to the Product structured data documentation in its help center. Note, the gtin12 property was always supported but Google just didn't have it in the documentation until today. Google also clarified that you can use the generic gtin property for all GTINs, but Google said it recommends that you use the most specific one if possible.
  • Google 404s Rich Media File Best Practices Help Document
    Google has deleted and 404ed the Rich media file best practices. Google said removed its "documentation about rich-media files, such as Silverlight and Flash." Why? This is the best part, Google wrote "turns out it's not 2005 anymore."
  • Google Tests Search Refinements In Autocomplete For Desktop
    Google may be testing showing search refinements in the autocomplete, Google Suggest, in the desktop search experience. We saw this a year or so ago in mobile search and now we see it on desktop search.
  • Weaving Workshop At Google
    Here is an older photo, from a couple of years ago or so, where Google had a weaving workshop. I don't know much about weaving but the fabric used here looks pretty large. So maybe this was a wall a

