Daily Search Forum Recap: August 11, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google now uses MUM for featured snippets to determine consensus and pull out callouts and reduce false premise queries - this is super interesting and a must-read. Google also expanded the About this result and content advisories features. Google Search Console Discover performance report had a data logging issue on July 26th. Google removed the rich media file best practices because it is not 2005 anymore, the company said. Google added GTIN12 to the supported properties in the product structured data docs. Google is testing search refinements in the desktop autocomplete.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Featured Snippet Callouts, False Premises, MUM & More
Google has launched some improvements to featured snippets, about this result and the content advisories in Google Search. MUM now works with featured snippets to help Google understand the notion of consensus and then highlight words in the featured snippets, known as callouts.
- Google Search Console Performance Report For Discover Reporting Issue On July 26
Google has confirmed it had a reporting issue in the Google Search Console Performance Report for Discover traffic. Google said the issue was on July 26th and may result in a drop in clicks and impressions on or around that date.
- Google Adds GTIN12 Property To Product Structured Data Support Doc
Google has the gtin12 property to the Product structured data documentation in its help center. Note, the gtin12 property was always supported but Google just didn't have it in the documentation until today. Google also clarified that you can use the generic gtin property for all GTINs, but Google said it recommends that you use the most specific one if possible.
- Google 404s Rich Media File Best Practices Help Document
Google has deleted and 404ed the Rich media file best practices. Google said removed its "documentation about rich-media files, such as Silverlight and Flash." Why? This is the best part, Google wrote "turns out it's not 2005 anymore."
- Google Tests Search Refinements In Autocomplete For Desktop
Google may be testing showing search refinements in the autocomplete, Google Suggest, in the desktop search experience. We saw this a year or so ago in mobile search and now we see it on desktop search.
- Weaving Workshop At Google
Here is an older photo, from a couple of years ago or so, where Google had a weaving workshop. I don't know much about weaving but the fabric used here looks pretty large. So maybe this was a wall a
Other Great Search Threads:
- Meta Raises $10 billion In Its First Bond Offering, WebmasterWorld
- Report: US DOJ Plans to Sue Google Over Ad Market, WebmasterWorld
- @lilyraynyc I mean, that's not the default set of results which list the site only twice among many others. That's after a drill-down. But yes, good to have more variety even in the drill down. I'll pass it on., Danny Sullivan on Twitter
- What are you making this up based on?, John Mueller on Twitter
- I think it's just something you'd want to avoid. If you say pages are equivalent, they should be equivalent. If they're not, hoping that search engines read your mind i, John Mueller on Twitter
- My site shows up in a google search but not bing or duckduckgo -?, WebmasterWorld
- Not all traffic has to come from search. FWIW I'm not aware of any data issues in Search Console at the moment, and usually issues are more in terms of data being a bit delayed. I', John Mueller on Twitter
- Received this email from the Bing webmaster team, after lifting the block from my site. It took around 3 weeks., Sunny on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- The 4 stages of search all SEOs need to know
- Google steps up featured snippets with MUM; reducing false premise results by 40%
- Microsoft Bing adds 3 new shopping annotations
- Google July 2022 product reviews update had very little ranking volatility, say data providers
- Do you plan to attend in-person events in the next year?
- Google no longer recommends using dynamic rendering for Google Search
- How to hire quality content writers
- How to optimize your ecommerce site for better indexing
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- All About Google Analytics 4: Aggregating Data with GA4 360 Roll-Up Properties, Adswerve
- Announcing the Google Analytics Integration, Rank Ranger
- Digital Debrief – Using Site Search data in GA4, Krista Seiden
- How to Build a Safety KPI Dashboard? 8 Metrics You Should Include, Databox Blog
Industry & Business
- Google Cofounder Sergey Brin Just Gave Away Nearly $130 Million Worth Of Shares, Forbes
- Google pushes Apple to adopt RCS text messaging, CNBC
Links & Content Marketing
- Develop a Successful Link Building Campaign: Part 2, 3Q/DEPT
- 11 Creative Content Marketing Ideas To Make You Stand Out, Siege Media
- The Best Ways To Use Social Media in Content Marketing, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Announcing the Local SEO Certification from Moz Academy, Moz
- Wear OS getting new Play Store, offline Maps soon, 9to5Google
Mobile & Voice
- Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Getting better, but not there yet, Yahoo News
- SoundCloud and Deezer coming to Wear OS, 9to5Google
SEO
- Google CTR Stats – Changes Report for Q2 2022, Advanced Web Ranking
- 301 Redirect Mistakes That Can Harm Your Site, I Love SEO
- Everything You Need to Know About YMYL SEO, Siege Media
- Volatility with Google’s Video Rich Results July 2022, Schema App
PPC
- 7 Google Ads Updates That Are Happening Now (+What You Need to Do), WordStream
- Keyword and Landing Page Expansion: Tips to Boost Your PPC Campaigns in 2022, PPC Hero
- Small businesses count cost of Apple’s privacy changes, Financial Times
- Country targeting in Shopping Ads campaigns is changing in August 2022, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Feed label replaces target country in Content API for Shopping, Google Ads Developer Blog
- PPC DO's and DONT'S with Truman Hedding, Internet Marketing Ninjas Blog
Search Features
- Google Images website now uses Google Lens search, 9to5Google
- Shopping Searches are Now Smarter on Microsoft Bing, Bing Search Blog
Other Search
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.