Daily Search Forum Recap: August 10, 2022

FYI, the Google outage that broke Google seems to be fixed. Google Lens data likely won't be coming to Google Search Console anytime soon. Google looks like it is showing fewer rich result stars for the shopping verticle. Google now says dynamic rendering is a workaround, not a long-term solution, and should probably not be used. Google is testing showing all the search bar options and removing the "more" link. Google's follow feature help docs now say use descriptive titles for RSS feeds and try to use a single feed.
- Google Search Showing Fewer Review Rich Results In Shopping Vertical
Google may be showing fewer reviews in the search result snippets, fewer review rich results, specifically when you filter by the shopping vertical. This seemed to happen right when Google released the Google Product Reviews update, there was a five percentage point drop in the number of review snippets for this category.
- Google Search Console Reporting To Gain Google Lens? Not Yet...
As Google Lens becomes more and more popular, SEOs are asking, will we be able to see what traffic we get from Google Lens in Google Search Console? The answer is that Google Search Console currently does not support showing Google Lens traffic or data and likely won't in the foreseeable future.
- Google: Dynamic Rendering Is A Workaround and Not A Long-Term Solution
Google has updated its help documentation on dynamic rendering to say "dynamic rendering is a workaround and not a long-term solution for problems with JavaScript-generated content in search engines. "Instead, we recommend that you use server-side rendering, static rendering, or hydration as a solution," Google added.
- Google Follow Feature Docs Now Say Use Descriptive Titles For RSS Feed & Use A Single Feed
Google has made a couple of tweaks to the documentation for the Follow Feature in Google Search. Google added you should use (1) descriptive titles for your RSS feed and (2) a single feed even if you have multiple.
- Google Search Tests Showing All Of The Menu Bar Options
Google is testing displaying all of the menu bar options under the Google Search bar. This is instead of showing the "more" button, to see more search options.
- Handstand By The Google Detroit Logo
Here is someone who is doing a handstand right by the Google signage that has logos of automakers, this is in the Google Detroit office. I use to post a number of photos of people doing handstands an
- Elon Musk Sells Tesla Shares Worth $6.8 Billion, WebmasterWorld
- Losing rankings - Google showing wrong URLs, WebmasterWorld
- Never was, John Mueller on Twitter
- There are no sources, it's just made up., John Mueller on Twitter
- What percentage of your budget should go toward SEO?
- Google Search outage causing major issues with search quality and indexing
- Layer on the automation: How to combine automation options for PPC success
- DOJ Poised to Sue Google Over Ad Market as Soon as September, Bloomberg
- Why Google and Samsung partnered with TikTok personality Addison Rae for ’90s nostalgia-filled campaign, Digiday
- Small Content Marketing Team? Get Big Results, Content Marketing Institute
- Google Maps could break if the Earth keeps slowing down in space, scientists warn, Daily Star
- Google, Google Maps and other services recover after global outage, The Indian Express
- A Comprehensive Guide to Programmatic SEO, Oncrawl
- Can You Rank A Wix Site?, SiteVisibility
- Five edge SEO Tasks to Improve Your SEO, Rank Ranger
- How To Bulk Import Title Tags & Meta Descriptions To Yoast (With Code), Go Fish Digital
- Meet the front-end SEO inspector in Yoast SEO Premium, Yoast
- Mobile SEO: Complete Guide and Checklist, BrightEdge
- Outdated SEO Techniques You Should Stop Using, I Love SEO
- -14% CPS and +30% Revenue Using PMAX Migration Tool, Seer Interactive
- PPC Audit Methodology: An Expert's Workflow + Real-World Examples, The Gray
- Report: Most Marketers Struggling to Find Multi-Channel Strategy Success, KoMarketing
- 'Lack of commercial incentive': Google's third-party cookie delay is a flip to procrastinators, Digiday
