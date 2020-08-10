Daily Search Forum Recap: August 10, 2020

Aug 10, 2020
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Vlog #79: Andrew Goodman On Stopping The Bleed Of Paid Search Ad Spend & Proper PPC Experiments
    Andrew Goodman has been doing the Google Ads, back then AdWords, thing since 2000, so for over 20 years now under his agency Page Zero Media...
  • Google Says Lighthouse Header Order Suggestion Isn't For SEO
    The other day I reported that Google said the order of your header tags and elements do not matter for SEO purposes. Then a bunch of SEOs say but Google's Lighthouse tool gives you warnings when your headers are out of order. So Patrick Hulce, the former Google engineer who worked on Lighthouse said the header suggestion is in the "audit in the accessibility category, we don't tell you to do it for SEO reasons."
  • Google: Image License Or Copyrights Does Not Help With Rankings
    John Mueller from Google said he does not believe that an image that is licensed and copyrighted would rank better in search because it has a copyright label on it. Google does have that newish license metadata but all that does it let you show a licensable badge on your images in image search.
  • Google Has Not Cut Crawling & Indexing To Save Money During The Pandemic
    I don't know where these rumors come from and how they persist but just like we reported in April and May, Google has not slowed crawling or indexing to save money and resources during the pandemic. COVID-19 and this coronavirus has not made Google look to search for a way to save money at the company.
  • Google: Guest Blog Post Links Have Zero Value
    Google's John Mueller said that links from guest blog posts have zero value. He said on Twitter when asked about that as a link building strategy, he said "those links have zero value." "It's a waste of time if you're just doing it for the links," John added.
  • Google Images Structured Data Formats Include BMP, GIF, JPEG, PNG, WebP, and SVG
    Google updated its Google Image best practices to specify that images referenced in structured data must be in one of the image file formats that are supported by Google Images. These formats include BMP, GIF, JPEG, PNG, WebP, and SVG.
  • New Google Basketball Sport Court
    Here is a brand new sport court Google put in near the GooglePlex office in Mountain View, California. This is a basketball court and a roller hockey rink, as you can clearly see.

