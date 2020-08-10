Google Says Lighthouse Header Order Suggestion Isn't For SEO

The other day I reported that Google said the order of your header tags and elements do not matter for SEO purposes. Then a bunch of SEOs say but Google's Lighthouse tool gives you warnings when your headers are out of order.

So Patrick Hulce, the former Google engineer who worked on Lighthouse said the header suggestion is in the "audit in the accessibility category, we don't tell you to do it for SEO reasons."

Patrick added "there are good reasons to avoid out-of-order headers beyond search."

Here is the error you would see from Lighthouse if your headers are out of order:

That's an audit in the accessibility category, we don't tell you to do it for SEO reasons. It's not an either-or situation.



There are good reasons to avoid out-of-order headers beyond search.https://t.co/AjkgJv5Nd2 — Patrick Hulce (@patrickhulce) August 7, 2020

