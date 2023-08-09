Daily Search Forum Recap: August 9, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google will show fewer HowTo and FAQ rich results in search going forward. Google Ads added new ad formats, reporting insights and more for the upcoming holidays. Google Search has this new "from publishers you follow" section in search. Google said don't delete old content if that content is helpful.
- Google Search To Show FAQ & HowTo Rich Results Less Often
Google said you will soon see fewer FAQ and HowTo rich results showing up in the Google Search results. Why? I assume because there is just too many of these rich results being displayed in search that Google is now making the benchmark to show them much higher.
- Google: Don't Delete Older Content, It May Be Helpful Content
Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, posted a PSA on Twitter that you should not delete old content from your site because you think Google Search doesn't like old content. He said it is not true, Google Search can find older content to be helpful. So don't delete helpful old content.
- Google Search "From Publishers You Follow" Section
Google Search now has this section titled "From publishers you follow" in the search results. That is if the query returns content from a Google News publisher you actually follow.
- Google Ads Gains New Ads & Reporting Insights For Upcoming Holidays
Google announced several new features for the upcoming holiday season; yea, it is coming... These features include Customer Acquisition with High Value optimization, local ad changes, new product reporting, and more visibility for your Google shipping ads.
- Google Jeep Buggy
Here is a photo from inside the Google Irvine, California office that shows a parked Google branded shiny silver jeep buggy car. It goes with the surf and sand theme of the office.
- Bing Chat is and will be translating everything itself (even though it sometimes says it is using a translator), Mikhail Parakhin on Twitter
- Google with new snippets for movies result. Expandable features for - - Where to watch - Trailor - Why to watch. Here is screen recorder for ref, Khushal Bherwani on Twitter
- Sitemap ranking for a keyword instead of the actual URL, Reddit
- Judge: No evidence Google harmed competitors by limiting search visibility
- Google Ads launches several new features ahead of holiday season
- Google reduces the visibility of HowTo and FAQ rich results in search
- From SERPs to CHERPs: Generative AI results need their own name
- X (Twitter) fails to send ad revenue sharing payouts on time
- Yelp ad revenue rises 14% as advertisers ‘shift towards performance marketing’
- How to use Meta Ads for lead generation: A 9-step guide
- How to determine the SEO metrics that matter
- Threads FAQ: Everything marketers need to know
