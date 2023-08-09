Daily Search Forum Recap: August 9, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google will show fewer HowTo and FAQ rich results in search going forward. Google Ads added new ad formats, reporting insights and more for the upcoming holidays. Google Search has this new "from publishers you follow" section in search. Google said don't delete old content if that content is helpful.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Search To Show FAQ & HowTo Rich Results Less Often

Google said you will soon see fewer FAQ and HowTo rich results showing up in the Google Search results. Why? I assume because there is just too many of these rich results being displayed in search that Google is now making the benchmark to show them much higher.

Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, posted a PSA on Twitter that you should not delete old content from your site because you think Google Search doesn't like old content. He said it is not true, Google Search can find older content to be helpful. So don't delete helpful old content.

Google Search now has this section titled "From publishers you follow" in the search results. That is if the query returns content from a Google News publisher you actually follow.

Google announced several new features for the upcoming holiday season; yea, it is coming... These features include Customer Acquisition with High Value optimization, local ad changes, new product reporting, and more visibility for your Google shipping ads.

Here is a photo from inside the Google Irvine, California office that shows a parked Google branded shiny silver jeep buggy car. It goes with the surf and sand theme of the office.

