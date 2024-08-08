Daily Search Forum Recap: August 8, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads issues credit notices of millions of dollars to individual advertiser by mistake, it was another bug. Google will now show your photos in your Local Service Ads, and they may help your ad rank do better. Google Ads API version 17.1 is now out. Google Search is testing snippet labels with "you may like." Google is testing more video in short videos.

