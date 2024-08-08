Daily Search Forum Recap: August 8, 2024

Aug 8, 2024 - 10:00 am
Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads issues credit notices of millions of dollars to individual advertiser by mistake, it was another bug. Google will now show your photos in your Local Service Ads, and they may help your ad rank do better. Google Ads API version 17.1 is now out. Google Search is testing snippet labels with "you may like." Google is testing more video in short videos.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ads Million Dollar Credits Bug For Local Service Ads
    Google notified some advertisers last night that they are expected to receive $16 million dollars and $6 million dollars in credits. I am sure others got similar astronomical credit notices. Don't retire anytime soon, it is a bug, and Google will fix the amount if they have not done so already.
  • Google Local Service Ads To Show Photos & They Improve Ad Rank
    Google will begin showing photos in your Local Service Ads that come from your Local Service Ads profile. Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, wrote on X yesterday, "Starting today, we'll begin selecting photos from your LSA profile to show in your ads."
  • Google Search Snippets You May Like Label
    Google is testing a new label for its search results snippets, this one is named "you may like." I am not sure how Google knows you may like this search result snippet, unless this is a variation of how Google names the "you visit often" label?
  • Google Ads API Version 17.1 Now Available
    Google Ads has released an update it the Google Ads API, version 17.1. Version 17.1 includes shareable ad previews, removing specified automatically created assets linked to Responsive Search Ads, retrieving offline conversion diagnostics, offline diagnostics report metrics, standard bidding strategies for video campaigns, and more.
  • Google Tests More Videos To Short Videos Tab Instead Of Loading More Videos Below
    Google is testing sending the searcher to the short videos tab after clicking on the more videos button, instead of dynamically loading videos underneath the videos you are currently looking at in the search results.
  • Balloon Art Taxi Cab At Google Office
    Here is a photo from one of the office at the Google New York City office from Family fun day there. Here they have a taxi cab made up of balloon art. That seems to require a lot of balloons.

