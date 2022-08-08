Daily Search Forum Recap: August 8, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Over the weekend we saw a lot of volatility in the Google search results, maybe another unconfirmed update. Google launched pros and cons structured data support. Google Business Profiles now considered duplicate photos, posts, videos, and logos to be spam. The Google image preview overlay feature is no longer in testing, it is fully live. Google explained that a noindex in an hreflang cluster can impact the full cluster. And we posted a vlog today with Sarah Burke.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update On Saturday, August 6th - PRU Tremors Or Something Else?
On Saturday, August 6th, we saw a lot of signals that there was another Google Search ranking algorithm update. It is not clear if these are tremors for the finished Google products reviews update from July 2022 or if this is something new and different.
- Google Local Spam Now Includes Duplicate Photos, Posts, Videos, and Logos
Google has updated its Business Profile posts content policy to specify that Google now considers duplicate photos, posts, videos, and logos as spam. If you have duplicate photos, posts, videos, and logos on your Google Business Profile, your posts may be rejected.
- Google Now Supports Pros and Cons Structured Data For Reviews Pages
Google now supports new structured data for pros and cons of editorial review pages. This new markup can be validated in the Rich Results testing tool and other Search Console tools (I assume). Also, Google will prioritize supplied structured data provided by you over automatically extracted data that Google previously showed in Google Search.
- Google: Noindex On One URL In An Hreflang Cluster Can Impact All The URLs In That Cluster
In the latest Search Off the Record podcast, Lizzi Sassman of Google asked Gary Illyes of Google about using a noindex on international URLs in an hreflang set. Gary said it can potentially lead to the whole cluster being noindexed.
- Google Search Image Preview Overlay Now Fully Live In Web Search Results
Several days ago we reported how Google was testing a web search feature for the image pack that keeps you within web search when you click on a specific image. Well, this image preview pack overlay feature seems to be fully live for me and others.
- Vlog #184: Part I: Sarah Burke On Data Analytics and Differences Between GA 4 & UA3
Sarah Burke is the Data and Analytics Manager at Cypress North, she has been with the company for seven years, starting as a digital marketing manager. Prior to that...
- A Real Google Map - A Map Of The GooglePlex
Here is a photo I found on Instagram of a map of the Google headquarters, the Mountain View, California office, aka the GooglePlex. This is actually useful, for people who visit, it is often a bit ha
