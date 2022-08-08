Daily Search Forum Recap: August 8, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Over the weekend we saw a lot of volatility in the Google search results, maybe another unconfirmed update. Google launched pros and cons structured data support. Google Business Profiles now considered duplicate photos, posts, videos, and logos to be spam. The Google image preview overlay feature is no longer in testing, it is fully live. Google explained that a noindex in an hreflang cluster can impact the full cluster. And we posted a vlog today with Sarah Burke.

Google Sued for Nixing Free Workspace Software to Early Adopters, Bloomberg

Keep Your Audience Top of Mind With the Simple Jobs-To-Be-Done Formula, Content Marketing Institute

