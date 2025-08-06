Ask Anything In AI Mode Within Google Product Search Listings

Google is testing the Ask Anything In AI Mode feature, which we saw in the people also ask, now in the Google Search product listings. So when you click on a product, there is a new section named Ask Anything In AI Mode.

This was spotted first by Sachin Patel who posted screenshots and videos on X - here is the screenshot, I cannot replicate this:

Google Products Ask Anything In Ai Mode

Here is a video:

Brodie Clark on SERP Alert also posted about it:

Google loves its AI Mode...

Forum discussion at X.

 

