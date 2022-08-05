Daily Search Forum Recap: August 5, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has shockingly said the Google product reviews update finished rolling out on August 2nd, despite us all thinking it would be done two weeks later. Google has a new way of handling searches with quotes in them. Google's Things To Know feature has returned to the desktop results. Google is testing business listing photos as an overlay. Google Discover Ads gain features, insights, and Ads Editor and API support. Plus my weekly SEO video recap is live for you all to consume, like, subscribe and comment on. Have a great weekend everyone!
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- July 2022 Google Product Reviews Update Finished On August 2nd & No One Said Anything
So Google has finished the rollout of the July 2022 Google Product Reviews Update in a record-breaking fashion, in a six-day period. It even shocked Google because Google originally estimated 14-21 days for the rollout and Google didn't even mention anything on its social channels about the update being done rolling out.
- Google Updates Searches With Quotes To Show Location Of Page That Contains Quoted Words
Google announced it has changed how it displays search results for queries that use queries. The search snippet will now display the portion of the page where the quotes match, so the searcher knows where to look on the page when clicking through to the URL.
- RankRanger: Google Things To Know Back In Desktop Search Results
About two weeks ago, Google stopped showing the Things To Know box in the desktop search results but don't fret, it seems to be back now. RankRanger's tracker tool spotted that the Things To Know box has returned to normal levels within Google Search.
- Google Business Listings Test Photo Overlay Interface In Web Search
Google seems to be testing overlaying the photos of some Google Business Profile listings in the web search results. Typically when you click on a photo in a Google Business Profile listing you are taken into the Google Maps interface to view the photos but this test simply overlays the photos on top of the web search results.
- Google Ads Editor & API Now Support Discovery Ads, Plus New Audience Insights
Google announced a bunch of new things for Google Discover Ads yesterday. They include that the Google Ads Editor and Google Ads API now support Discovery ads, there are new audience insights at the Discovery campaign level, and new support for images with text overlays.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Product Reviews Update Done, Blogger SEO Best Practices, Mobile-First Indexing Alive, SEO Rants & Much More
Shockingly, Google finished rolling out the Google product reviews update on August 2nd and didn't even tell us on social. We are seeing some volatility and fluctuations in Google Search may be due to the Google Product Reviews...
- Outside Of The Google Chicago Subway Cars
We have posted numerous photos of the subway cars on the rooftop of the Google Chicago office before, just search this site. But this one shows a wider view and shows how really long this is. I always
