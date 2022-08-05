Daily Search Forum Recap: August 5, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has shockingly said the Google product reviews update finished rolling out on August 2nd, despite us all thinking it would be done two weeks later. Google has a new way of handling searches with quotes in them. Google's Things To Know feature has returned to the desktop results. Google is testing business listing photos as an overlay. Google Discover Ads gain features, insights, and Ads Editor and API support. Plus my weekly SEO video recap is live for you all to consume, like, subscribe and comment on. Have a great weekend everyone!

Companies From Google to Pepsi Are Boosting Capital Spending, Wall Street Journal

