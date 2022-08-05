Google Ads Editor & API Now Support Discovery Ads, Plus New Audience Insights

Google announced a bunch of new things for Google Discover Ads yesterday. They include that the Google Ads Editor and Google Ads API now support Discovery ads, there are new audience insights at the Discovery campaign level, and new support for images with text overlays.

(1) Google Ads Editor and Google Ads API now work with Discover Ads. Google wrote, "if you're looking for more tools to help you save time with your Discovery ads, Google Ads Editor and API are now available to help you manage your campaigns at scale."

(2) Audience insights at the campaign level for Discovery ads. Google said "To help you connect to your own ideal customer with Discovery ads, we're pleased to share that you can now use the Insights page to see which audience segments deliver the biggest impact for your business. Pair this with creative tips from asset reporting to help you drive deeper engagement, and when you're ready to unlock more opportunities, use optimized targeting to scale your reach to consumers who are likely to convert. "

(3) New support for images with text overlays. Google wrote, "To make the lift and shift of your assets and audiences more seamless and help you craft more successful ads, we've rebuilt our onboarding flow from the ground up. During ad creation you'll see more detailed asset guidance like prompts to add more aspect ratios or unique headlines, and you can now add image assets with text overlays to help you deliver even clearer calls-to-action."

Here is more from Ginny Marvin from Google on this:

We’ve also updated the best practices guide for Discovery ads, which run across YouTube, Discover and Gmail. https://t.co/y5RNU7feff

Lots of tips & guidance here, but here are some key highlights: — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) August 4, 2022

🖼️ Focus on the visuals and include portrait, square & landscape images to take full advantage of the placements available in Google feeds. https://t.co/bfIAp95BRE — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) August 4, 2022

🔁 Set expectations for budget & timing needs. Discovery ads take time to learn & optimize. We recommend an avg. daily budget of 10x+ your tCPA & waiting for at least 40 conversions before making changes. Learn more here: https://t.co/PG1hvg2X1h — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) August 4, 2022

