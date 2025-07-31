Daily Search Forum Recap: July 31, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is now using machine learning to detect the age of a user and then disable some ad features if they are under 18. Google is also testing a "Posts on Reddit" section in Google Search. Google Shopping is testing a clickable sub-menu. Google Ads AI Max group settings with search term matching is out. Google Search Terms insights categories for responsive search ads is also out. And Microsoft announced earnings and its advertising revenue is up again 21%.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google To Use Machine Learning To Determine Age For Ads & More
    Google emailed advertisers and publishers yesterday that they will begin using machine learning to estimate the age of signed-in users in the United States to "protect young people as they use Google products." This means Google will disable...
  • Google Search Posts On Reddit Section Replacing Discussion and Forums?
    Google is testing a new section in the search results titled "Posts on Reddit." This section seems to maybe replacing or be in addition to the Discussions and Forums section, which also shows Reddit threads in a dedicated section.
  • Google Search Live With Video Rolling Out
    Google has a new beta within Google Ads for Al Max ad group settings with search term matching. This shows when AI Max is turned on and Google wrote in the setting...
  • Google Shopping Tests Clickable Submenus Categories
    Google is testing a clickable version of the sub-menu within Google Shopping, next to the G super logo we spotted before. This menu is below the other menu and lets you filter down by product sub-category.
  • Microsoft Bing Advertising Revenue Up 21% Yet Again
    Microsoft reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings and it showed that its search and advertising revenue was up for the third time in a row by 21%. The previous two quarters it was up 21% as well, then the quarter before that was up 18%, then 19% but before that it was 12% and 8%.
  • Google Tests Search Term Insights For Responsive Search Ads
    Google seems to be testing the search terms insights report for responsive search ads. Search terms insights help you understand how your customers are searching and engaging with your business on Google.
  • Google Family Day Bracelet
    Here is a photo from some sort of "Family Day" event at the Google office in Chicago. They have these Google beads or charm bracelets that say Google with a star.

