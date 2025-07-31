Google Tests Search Term Insights For Responsive Search Ads

Jul 31, 2025
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Search Terms Report

Google seems to be testing the search terms insights report for responsive search ads. Search terms insights help you understand how your customers are searching and engaging with your business on Google.

Georgi Zayakov spotted this and posted some screenshots of this on LinkedIn (hat tip via PPC News Feed) - he said, "Google now groups the search terms that trigger your RSAs into intent-based categories and subcategories – even those hidden in the classic report due to privacy thresholds. You get aggregated metrics like conversions, CTR, search volume and more, including month-over-month trends to identify rising themes."

Here is one of those screenshots:

Google Ads Search Term Insights Rsa

You can locate the search term insights report within the RSA asset details view – and it could have a real impact on how you optimise creative, keywords and budget.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

