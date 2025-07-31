Google Shopping Tests Clickable Submenus Categories

Jul 31, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Shopping Bags

Google is testing a clickable version of the sub-menu within Google Shopping, next to the G super logo we spotted before. This menu is below the other menu and lets you filter down by product sub-category.

This test was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted this screenshot on X:

Google Shopping Clickable Submenus Categories

This is what it normally looks like:

Google Shopping Menu

Sachin wrote, "Google Shopping category pages now show clickable category suggestions at the top of the menu. Clicking on these filters the products instantly based on the selected subcategory."

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 31, 2025

Jul 31, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Ad Group Settings For Al Max

Jul 31, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Shopping Tests Clickable Submenus Categories

Jul 31, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Microsoft Bing Advertising Revenue Up 21% Yet Again

Jul 31, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Tests Search Term Insights For Responsive Search Ads

Jul 31, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google To Use Machine Learning To Determine Age For Ads & More

Jul 31, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Microsoft Bing Advertising Revenue Up 21% Yet Again
Next Story: Google Ads Ad Group Settings For Al Max

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.