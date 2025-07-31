Google is testing a clickable version of the sub-menu within Google Shopping, next to the G super logo we spotted before. This menu is below the other menu and lets you filter down by product sub-category.

This test was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted this screenshot on X:

This is what it normally looks like:

Sachin wrote, "Google Shopping category pages now show clickable category suggestions at the top of the menu. Clicking on these filters the products instantly based on the selected subcategory."

Forum discussion at X.