Daily Search Forum Recap: July 31, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads launched new PMax reporting and AI generation tools. Google responded to the claims that it was censoring President Trump. Google Ads has click-to WhatsApp message assets. Google has this new hidden gems store section. Plus, Microsoft Advertising and Bing Search ad revenue was up 19%.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Ads Launches New PMax Reporting Updates & AI Generation Tools
Google announced new Performance Max reporting updates and asset generation and image editing expansions. "We're adding asset-level conversion reporting to Performance Max, expanding asset generation to App and Display campaigns, improving image editing and much more," Google wrote.
-
Google Improved Autocomplete Predictions After Trump Criticism
Over the past few days, Google has come under fire over its autocomplete predictions in Google Search around former President, Donald Trump. In the wake of the issue, Google updated its autocomplete prediction system to make improvements in these cases.
-
Google "Hidden Gem Stores" Search Feature
Google seems to be testing a new search feature named "Hidden gem stores." This shows you shopping and merchant listings from various stores and brands. This does not seem to be the Google hidden gems algorithm, but rather just a fancy title for a search feature box.
-
Microsoft Bing Advertising Revenue Up 19% (Back To Growth?)
Microsoft reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings and it showed that its search and advertising revenue was up 19%. The last time it was up over 19% in a quarter was 10 quarterly earning reports ago, in Q3 2022.
-
Google Ads Click-To WhatsApp Messages
Google Ads lets you set up message assets to click-to WhatsApp for some advertisers. Message assets allow you to configure an ad asset or button with your responsive search ads in Google Ads, these can lead some users to WhatsApp.
-
Google Certified Innovator
Google had an event for Google for Education named Google Certified Innovator at the Brazil office. There are numerous photos from the event, here is one from Instagram that I found but you can see a lot more on Instagram.
Other Great Search Threads:
- All impacted customers will be able to move to monthly invoicing with credit lines available based on their current credit risk, which should mitigate any cash flow concerns (whereas direct debit from a bank account is only, AdsLiaison on X
- P-Max Retention Goal Beta?, Anthony Higman on X
- We’re starting to roll out advanced Voice Mode to a small group of ChatGPT Plus users. Advanced Voice Mode offers more natural, real-time conversations, allows you to interrupt anytime, and senses and responds to your emotions., OpenAI on X
- You can't make this up... Google recommends making your Shorts ads "blend in with the surrounding organic content" so people don't swipe away. Because that's not deceptive, right?, Glenn Gabe on X
- Client SEO Implementation Challenges, SEOFOMO Chat Forum
- On August 13th I'll be interviewing @searchliaison. Let me know what questions you might have for him. That doesn't mean I'll ask all your questions and I won't engage with folks who hurl invective and ad hominem attacks. Keep it civil, AJ Kohn on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Data: How often Google mixes ads into organic results
- Perplexity launches ad revenue sharing program for publishers
- Google adds new PMax reporting, generative AI tools
- Website migration checklist: 11 steps for success
- Better Google RSA creation and optimization in 3 steps
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Alphabet partnership with AI firm Anthropic probed by UK regulator, CNBC
- Apple snubs Nvidia for AI training kit, chooses Google, The Register
- It’s official: the internet despises Google’s AI Olympics ad. What went wrong?, The Drum
- OpenAI endorses Senate bills that could shape America's AI policy, TechCrunch
Links & Content Marketing
- 15 Proactive Marketing Strategies for Growth in August, The Social Media Butterfly
- A Copywriter's Guide to Writing Effective PR Blogs, Go Fish Digital
- How This B2B Company Stole B2C's Sizzle To Heat Up Its Content, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Immersive content in Google Maps at Parisian landmarks, Google Blog
- The new Apple Maps website is missing a lot vs. Google Maps, Fast Company
- The New Siri UI (Not Apple Intelligence) Appears on CarPlay, AutoEvolution
Mobile & Voice
- 5 ways to write better AI prompts for Gemini in the Workspace side panel, Google Blog
- This is the new Siri with Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.1 beta 1, 9to5Mac
SEO
- Coming soon: Patches in Site Audit, Ahrefs
- Enterprise SEO Challenges & Mistakes You Need To Overcome, Ahrefs
- How to Search a Website for Keywords, Semrush
- Pertinence versus value in SEO, Oncrawl
- Being indispensable to your SEO clients, SERP's Up SEO Podcast
- Google Publisher Center user agent string update, Google Developers
- Pagination Best Practices 2024: eCommerce Case Study and Tips for Search Friendly Pagination, Orit Mutznik
PPC
- With a mission to scale social impact, Community Boost wins Global Emerging Partner of the Year Award, Microsoft Advertising
Other Search
- My Vision: How AI Changes the Internet in 6 Phases, Jeremiah Owyang
- Perplexity details plan to share ad revenue with outlets cited by its AI chatbot, TechCrunch
- Google AI chatbot refuses to answer questions about Trump assassination attempt, relating to previous policy, Fox Business
- Paris 2024 Olympics: How to watch the Olympics highlights on YouTube, YouTube Blog
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.