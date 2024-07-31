Daily Search Forum Recap: July 31, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads launched new PMax reporting and AI generation tools. Google responded to the claims that it was censoring President Trump. Google Ads has click-to WhatsApp message assets. Google has this new hidden gems store section. Plus, Microsoft Advertising and Bing Search ad revenue was up 19%.

Google Ads Launches New PMax Reporting Updates & AI Generation Tools

Google announced new Performance Max reporting updates and asset generation and image editing expansions. "We're adding asset-level conversion reporting to Performance Max, expanding asset generation to App and Display campaigns, improving image editing and much more," Google wrote.

Over the past few days, Google has come under fire over its autocomplete predictions in Google Search around former President, Donald Trump. In the wake of the issue, Google updated its autocomplete prediction system to make improvements in these cases.

Google seems to be testing a new search feature named "Hidden gem stores." This shows you shopping and merchant listings from various stores and brands. This does not seem to be the Google hidden gems algorithm, but rather just a fancy title for a search feature box.

Microsoft reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings and it showed that its search and advertising revenue was up 19%. The last time it was up over 19% in a quarter was 10 quarterly earning reports ago, in Q3 2022.

Google Ads lets you set up message assets to click-to WhatsApp for some advertisers. Message assets allow you to configure an ad asset or button with your responsive search ads in Google Ads, these can lead some users to WhatsApp.

Google had an event for Google for Education named Google Certified Innovator at the Brazil office. There are numerous photos from the event, here is one from Instagram that I found but you can see a lot more on Instagram.

