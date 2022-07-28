Daily Search Forum Recap: July 28, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has pushed out another algorithm update yesterday, the July 2022 Product Reviews Update and we have an early post on what we are seeing so far. Google Maps is testing infinite scroll. BingBot's new user agent is now responsible for crawling 5% of the URLs. Google Merchant Center no longer disapproved login required and restricted purchases free listings. We have a large collection of Microsoft Bing user interface changes and tests.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Google’s efforts to identify and counter spyware, Google Blog

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.