Daily Search Forum Recap: July 28, 2022

Jul 28, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has pushed out another algorithm update yesterday, the July 2022 Product Reviews Update and we have an early post on what we are seeing so far. Google Maps is testing infinite scroll. BingBot's new user agent is now responsible for crawling 5% of the URLs. Google Merchant Center no longer disapproved login required and restricted purchases free listings. We have a large collection of Microsoft Bing user interface changes and tests.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • July 2022 Google Product Reviews Update Rolling Out - Everything We See So Far
    The fourth version of the Google Product Reviews Update is now rolling out - this update is called - you guessed it - the July 2022 Google Product Reviews Update. This update, like previous updates, will take about two to three weeks to fully roll out.
  • Google Merchant Center Now Allows Login Required & Restricted Purchase Free Listings
    Google has updated its Google Merchant Center policy to no longer disapprove the login required and restricted purchase free listings. Google said instead, Google will mark them as active but may notice the products "have limited visibility on Google."
  • Microsoft: 5% Of BingBot Crawls Are New BingBot
    Fabrice Canel from Microsoft said on Twitter last night that 5% of all URLs downloaded are over the new BingBot user agent. To take you back, in April, Bing announced a new user agent for its crawler, BingBot.
  • Google Maps Tests Infinite Scroll For Search Results
    We have seen Google Search test infinite scroll search results on and off for years, even launching continuous scroll on mobile officially. But now we are seeing Google Maps test infinite scroll in its search results interface.
  • Microsoft Bing Search Tests & New Features
    There is just so much going on with Microsoft Bing Search between new features and tests, I figured I'd put together a quick list of them in one place. I am not 100% sure if these are all new because I am not as on top of Bing as I am with Google but here it goes.
  • The Local Thai Restaurant (Another)
    Here is another local business, this one is a restaurant, that is named The Local Thai Restaurant. Do these folks really not think about how Google Search and Maps return search results?

