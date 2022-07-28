Google Maps Tests Infinite Scroll For Search Results

We have seen Google Search test infinite scroll search results on and off for years, even launching continuous scroll on mobile officially. But now we are seeing Google Maps test infinite scroll in its search results interface.

Punit on Twitter spotted this and posted a video of it in action. I converted the video to this GIF, but you can view his video on Twitter:

I do suspect more searchers are willing to scroll in the maps results than in the web search results? I wonder if there is a study on that?

Forum discussion at Twitter.