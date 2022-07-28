Microsoft Bing Search Tests & New Features

There is just so much going on with Microsoft Bing Search between new features and tests, I figured I'd put together a quick list of them in one place. I am not 100% sure if these are all new because I am not as on top of Bing as I am with Google but here it goes.
Trending On Bing Right Side
Trending on Bing" is now at right side of Bing SERP
. pic.twitter.com/BG9v20vrVr
More Expandable Menus in Bing
MS Bing test Expandable Menu for News And Video section at desktop serp
cc - @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/FPhde8aCZH
Exploring Trending Videos
Bing added "Explore Trending Videos" in SERP
Opinon Carousel
MS Bing Added "Opinion" Carousal section in desktop serp.
Related Stories Carousel
🧵— Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) July 25, 2022
Update on this now MS Bing shows grid carousel for Related Story on serp.
here is snap for ref - pic.twitter.com/vjhW7LvE5O
Bing Video View Count
Bing is highlighting view count
cc: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/Q5AtNREVE2
Awakard Web Results Carousel
Bing is testing results in carousel format
cc: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/QIYDCTzjxm
This was also spotted by Frank Sandtmann, a German-based SEO:
YouTube Music Trending In Bing Search Bar
Bing is showing YouTube Music along with trending search
cc: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/kRHMRuU1z4
Bing Ad Font Size
Bing has increased font size for 1st Ad result
Suggested For You Tab
1/2 🧵— Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) June 8, 2022
Microsoft Bing new tests Weather Report - "SUGGESTED FOR YOU" tab in right side of serp.
cc- @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/KBJscsE2dC
So there you have it, I am sure I missing some stuff.
