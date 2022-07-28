Microsoft Bing Search Tests & New Features

There is just so much going on with Microsoft Bing Search between new features and tests, I figured I'd put together a quick list of them in one place. I am not 100% sure if these are all new because I am not as on top of Bing as I am with Google but here it goes.

Trending On Bing Right Side

More Expandable Menus in Bing

Exploring Trending Videos

Opinon Carousel

Related Stories Carousel

Bing Video View Count

Awakard Web Results Carousel

This was also spotted by Frank Sandtmann, a German-based SEO:

YouTube Music Trending In Bing Search Bar

Bing Ad Font Size

Suggested For You Tab

So there you have it, I am sure I missing some stuff.

