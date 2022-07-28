Microsoft: 5% Of BingBot Crawls Are New BingBot

Fabrice Canel from Microsoft said on Twitter last night that 5% of all URLs downloaded are over the new BingBot user agent.

To take you back, in April, Bing announced a new user agent for its crawler, BingBot. That new BingBot will be fully live sometime in the fall of 2022, but for now, we are just in the summer and the fall is a couple of months away.

Slowly, Microsoft has been bringing this new BingBot user agent on board and now it is crawling about 5% of all URLs. In the next few months or so, it should be closer to 100% of all URLs downloaded or crawled.

Here is Fabrice's tweet:

bingbot user-agent change https://t.co/Zexqu3EuhU now at 5% of all URLs downloaded... — Fabrice Canel (@facan) July 27, 2022

Anyway, you can learn more about this change in my older story.

Forum discussion at Twitter.