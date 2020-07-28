Daily Search Forum Recap: July 28, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Hacked Government Web Pages With Adult Content In Google Search

Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison was on the defensive yesterday when there were a number of complaints that Google was showing adult content from governmental web sites. The issue is, it is not a Google bug, instead, it is the governmental web sites were hacked to show this content.

Google Top Stories is fun and we've seen Google test a lot of different features around it, including adding more descriptions. But now, Google is testing showing a news story with more context using a "For context" section that shows other news stories related to the story in the carousel.

In the beta version of the new Bing Webmaster Tools, Bing recently added a robots.txt tester. This is like the Google version but this quickly shows you the difference between the HTTP and HTTPS version of the URL.

Google announced it will allow its employees to work from home for another year, through July 2021. The company pushed its work from home policy out from March 2020 through July 2021. John Mueller from Google said on Twitter "It sucks. But also, the whole situation sucks for everyone. It'll get better again, but it's going to take quite a bit of time."

Google announced this morning on Twitter that its testing tools can now recognize your Web Story and label it as such. Google said "starting today, our testing tools will recognize if your AMP document is a Web Story. In our testing tools and Performance report we'll use the term Web Story to identify this format."

Ross Tavendale shared a photo of a new sign, I think he owns, that says "SEO Is Dead." It looks like one of those Open neon signs. This is so cool. He said on Twitter "This new sign makes me irration

