Matt Cutts & Danny Sullivan In Another Time

Here is an old photo from 2014 of Matt Cutts when he was working at Google and Danny Sullivan when he was not working at Google together. They are at some event and Danny is showing Matt his Microsoft Surface tablet. Back then, the Surface didn't work too well but now they are super popular.

This feels like a lifetime ago, possibly in another SEO universe.

This photo is from Seth Weintraub back in 2014 as he posted on Twitter.

The good old days....

