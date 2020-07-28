Googlers Working From Home For Another Year - Through July 2021

Google announced it will allow its employees to work from home for another year, through July 2021. The company pushed its work from home policy out from March 2020 through July 2021. John Mueller from Google said on Twitter "It sucks. But also, the whole situation sucks for everyone. It'll get better again, but it's going to take quite a bit of time."

Here is John's tweet:

It sucks.



But also, the whole situation sucks for everyone. It'll get better again, but it's going to take quite a bit of time. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) July 27, 2020

Gary Illyes, which is where I got this photo of John, Martin, Anna and Gary from, said on Twitter that he misses the travel. But otherwise, he is dealing well with the isolation:

i miss travel -- a lot --, but otherwise this is great — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) July 27, 2020

Personally, I am pretty good with less social interaction but I do worry about health and the economic toll and thus mental toll this will have on the wider population.

For now, all my employees are working from home. I have an office that fits like 30 people that has been empty since early March. But so far, it seems working from home is working for most people. I do look forward to returning back to the office, despite what some say about working from home and remotely.

