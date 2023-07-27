Daily Search Forum Recap: July 27, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I am now seeing a huge spike in SEO chatter specific to a Google algorithm ranking update, but some, not all, of the tools are calm. Bing launched dark mode on Bing Search and Bing Chat. Google clarified its Local Service Ads review dispute form. Google Things to know can now show links outside of the accordion. Google can now categorize reviews by type of reviewer.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.