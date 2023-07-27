Daily Search Forum Recap: July 27, 2023

Jul 27, 2023
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I am now seeing a huge spike in SEO chatter specific to a Google algorithm ranking update, but some, not all, of the tools are calm. Bing launched dark mode on Bing Search and Bing Chat. Google clarified its Local Service Ads review dispute form. Google Things to know can now show links outside of the accordion. Google can now categorize reviews by type of reviewer.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Chatter Signals - June 25th
    I am seeing a significant increase in chatter from within the SEO community around a possible Google Search ranking algorithm update. While most of the tracking tools have calmed, except for Semrush and Mozcast, I am seeing a big spike in SEO chatter yesterday and into today.
  • Dark Mode Now Rolling Out On Bing Search & Bing Chat
    As we expected, Bing Chat and Bing Search both now support dark mode. There is a new "dark" setting under the "appearance" section of the settings menu at the top right of the page to turn it on or off.
  • Google Local Service Ads Review Dispute Form Updates With Clarifications
    Google has updated its Local Service Ads reviews dispute form. The update clarifies that the form should be used for reviews on Local Service Ads and not to handle reviews through Google Business Profiles.
  • Google Things To Know With Links Outside Accordions
    Google has made the links within the Things To Know box more prominent by placing some of those links outside of the accordions. So you no longer have to click to expand the Things to know section to get some of the links, some are shown in the top section by default.
  • Google Categorizes Reviews By Type Of Reviewer
    Google seems to be testing categorizing the review by the type of review in the Google Maps and Local reviews section. So if you have a couple on vacation leaving a review versus a solo traveler or family, it will say so.
  • Outdoor Hammock At Google Brazil
    Here is a photo from outside of the Google Brazil office. You can see a man relaxing with a cup of coffee on a hammock, surrounded by some beautiful landscape.

