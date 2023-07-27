Google Local Service Ads Review Dispute Form Updates With Clarifications

Jul 27, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Other Google Topics
Google has updated its Local Service Ads reviews dispute form. The update clarifies that the form should be used for reviews on Local Service Ads and not to handle reviews through Google Business Profiles.

Mike Blumenthal noticed this change and posted about it on Twitter. He wrote, "Google LSA has updated the LSA Dispute Customer Review form to better explain the inexplicable fact that GBP reviews & LSA reviews are distinct & requesting removal is a totally different process - they neglected to say that LSA process is non-functional."

Here is the screenshot he posted of the before and after (I validated it, it is legit):

So maybe bridging LSAs with organic GBP features is not happening too soon, even though we saw some signs of it recently.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

