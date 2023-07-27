Google Things To Know With Links Outside Accordions

Jul 27, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Old Wise Google Man

Google has made the links within the Things To Know box more prominent by placing some of those links outside of the accordions. So you no longer have to click to expand the Things to know section to get some of the links, some are shown in the top section by default.

This is showing up for me on mobile search and was first spotted by Brian Freiesleben on Twitter. Here is a screenshot I took:

Things To Know Google Links

Here is a screenshot or three from Brian:

We covered the "things to know" section a lot here, just search this site for the topic.

Update: I had a gut feeling this wasn't new:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

