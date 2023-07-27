Google Things To Know With Links Outside Accordions

Google has made the links within the Things To Know box more prominent by placing some of those links outside of the accordions. So you no longer have to click to expand the Things to know section to get some of the links, some are shown in the top section by default.

This is showing up for me on mobile search and was first spotted by Brian Freiesleben on Twitter. Here is a screenshot I took:

Here is a screenshot or three from Brian:

Now seeing organic links to sites within the “Things to know” search feature and outside of its accordions.



When clicking on one of these links, it takes you directly to the source + highlights the answer. pic.twitter.com/gjbXdWGTax — Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) July 25, 2023

Update: I had a gut feeling this wasn't new:

