Daily Search Forum Recap: July 26, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There may have been an unconfirmed Google Search ranking algorithm update this weekend - although Google today announced a link spam update (more on that tomorrow). Google Ads is dropping the old target CPA and target ROAS bid strategies soon. Google is testing indenting search results from the same domain. Google's Gary Illyes kind of makes fun of core web vitals and how SEOs obsess over them. Google clarified that FAQ structured data can be in expandable areas of the page and more.

