Bing Tests Fading Out Related Searches On Hover

Jul 24, 2026 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Blur

Microsoft is testing fading out the related searches in the Bing Search results. When you hover over a related search, that one stands out and the other related searches options then get faded/blurred out.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted a vide of this on X - here is that video:

Here is the full video:

Also spotted by Radu:

Forum discussion at X.

 

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