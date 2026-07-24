Microsoft is testing fading out the related searches in the Bing Search results. When you hover over a related search, that one stands out and the other related searches options then get faded/blurred out.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted a vide of this on X - here is that video:

Here is the full video:

🆕 Bing testing for "related searches" - when hovering on a suggestion, the remainder comes into blur. pic.twitter.com/eGmatZ02NK — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) July 21, 2026

Also spotted by Radu:

Microsoft Bing is testing a blurred animation and effect when hovering the mouse over the search suggestions.@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/CrNiN6cfAT — Radu Oncescu (@oncescuradu) July 21, 2026

Forum discussion at X.