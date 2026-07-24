Google Ads now uses its AI to make recommendations within the conversion summary dashboard. Google will give you actions to "improve your conversion measurements," and those recommendations are labeled "Recommended by Google AI."

This was spotted by Arpan Banerjee but he didn't share it, Adrian Dekker did on LinkedIn, (Arpan thanks for sending it to me as well). He wrote, "Google Ads now shows AI-powered conversion recommendations in the Conversion Summary dashboard."

Here is the screenshot:

Google loves its AI, so it makes sense. Just be cautious when using these recommendations; a human should always review them.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.