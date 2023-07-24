Daily Search Forum Recap: July 24, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google search ranking volatility may be slowing but is this the calm before the storm? Google spoke about top-level domains for SEO, it is a good listen. Google Merchant Center has this new "collections" feature to group products. Google Business Profiles now has automated FAQs. Google hotel results has this comparison sites carousel and filter option. Plus, I have part two with Fabrice Canel of Microsoft talking about generative AI, content, and IndexNow.

