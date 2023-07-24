Daily Search Forum Recap: July 24, 2023

Jul 24, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google search ranking volatility may be slowing but is this the calm before the storm? Google spoke about top-level domains for SEO, it is a good listen. Google Merchant Center has this new "collections" feature to group products. Google Business Profiles now has automated FAQs. Google hotel results has this comparison sites carousel and filter option. Plus, I have part two with Fabrice Canel of Microsoft talking about generative AI, content, and IndexNow.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility Finally Cooling?
    For the past few months, Google's search results have been very volatile, but over the past couple of days, it seems, at least to some rank-checking tools, the volatility is cooling and calming.
  • Google Search On Top Level Domains: Spammy, Keyword Rich, Coming Soon Page & More
    Google posted a new Search Off The Record podcast all around picking a domain name and SEO. This was recorded by John Mueller, Gary Illyes, and Martin Splitt of Google. They spoke about checking if the domain is spammy, the price of TLDs, whether you should add keywords to your domain, and launching a new domain with a coming soon page.
  • Google Business Profiles Automated FAQs Feature
    Google Business Profiles seems to be rolling out a new FAQ feature where Google will automatically create FAQs based on your Google Business Profile details and your website.
  • Google Merchant Center Collections - Group Products Together
    Google Merchant Center is rolling out a new feature named "collections." Collections let you group up to 100 products together in the same collection. Google said collections, "Collections allow you to associate products and other creative assets with one another. You can combine images, videos, and text to create richer experiences for your customers."
  • Google Hotel Search Results Comparison Sites Carousel & Filter
    Google seems to be testing a new hotel search feature that lets you compare sites using a carousel and a new search filter. The carousel shows you comparable hotels that you can click to see more, bringing up a "compare sites" filter to browse more hotel options.
  • Vlog #233: Fabrice Canel On Generative AI Content & IndexNow
    In part one, we learned more about Fabrice Canel of Microsoft Bing and spoke about indexing quality. In part two we dig more into of the concern around content generation through generative AI tools and IndexNow...
  • Google's John Mueller Mail An SEO $3.50
    It looks like Google's John Mueller mailed an SEO named Assaf Cohen $3.50 from Zurich to Tel Aviv. Assaf Cohen is the Tech SEO Team Lead at Wix and John said he would chip in $3.50 if Nati Elimelech,

