Google Hotel Search Results Comparison Sites Carousel & Filter

Google seems to be testing a new hotel search feature that lets you compare sites using a carousel and a new search filter. The carousel shows you comparable hotels that you can click to see more, bringing up a "comparison sites" filter to browse more hotel options.

This was spotted by Lluc B. Penycate, an SEO who specializes in hotels, who posted these screenshots on Twitter. He said, "I'm seeing a new "module" for hotel searches, called "Comparison sites", for both branded searches and generic searches."

Here are those screenshots (click to enlarge):

Then when you click to see more, you get the "comparison sites" filter:

Here is the mobile version:

I'm seeing it on mobile too pic.twitter.com/kubDeXSUAr — Lluc B. Penycate Ⓐ (@Lluc_SEO) July 20, 2023

I cannot replicate this but this seems like a nifty feature.

