Daily Search Forum Recap: July 23, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google will not deprecate third-party cookies in Chrome, after delaying this process numerous times. Google Ads Editor version 2.7 is now out. Google Ads has a new Sitelinks interface. Google is testing larger sitenames and favicons. Google Search is showing video descriptions generated using A Overviews.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Won't Deprecate Third-Party Cookies In Chrome
Google has decided not to deprecate, do away with, third-party cookies in Chrome. This is something Google has been planning and testing for a while, delaying the efforts numerous times, and now ultimately deciding to scrap those efforts.
-
Google Ads Editor Version 2.7 Is Now Out
Google has released version 2.7 of the Google Ads Editor. This new update brings a number of new features and also deprecates a number of features. New features include AI-generated assets, account level content label exclusions, account-level negative keywords and more.
-
Google Search AI Overviews Video Descriptions
Google Search is testing using AI Overviews to provide video descriptions in the Google Search results. When you click to expand some videos, Google may overlay the video and its description directly in the search results. And that description may read, "AI overviews are experimental," which means the description was adapted by Google Gemini.
-
Google Tests Larger Sitename & Favicons
Google is testing larger sitenames and favicons again. You can see a considerably larger font used for the sitename (the link in the Google search result snippets) and a larger favicon being tested in the search results.
-
New Google Ads Sitelinks Interface
Google Ads has a new sitelinks interface, and functionality, for Performance Max campaigns. The new recommended sitelinks features are rolling out, plus there is a new numbered layout for the sitelinks.
-
Google Soda
Here is a photo of two cans of drinks, maybe soda or some other energy drink, that is branded with the Google Innovator logo and name. I found this on Instagram and thought it was unusual enough to share here.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Apple Maps has just been updated for #Paris2024 Summer Olympics. New update includes stunning 3D models of Olympic venues, including temporary ones. Here are my favorites, Nikias Molina on X
- Google Core Update in progress: Are smaller sites starting to bounce back? These gains are minor and of course only estimates from Ahrefs. But both Retro Dodo and Travel Lemming seem to show the beginnings of a minor recovery., Mike Futia on X
- NSEO ::There's more to it than you think! :: And right up until 3pm, I've twitched, itched and questioned whether we should. But we have ... It's live, Darth Autocrat (Lyndon NA) on X
- Reverification After Name/Service Area Updates, No Verification Methods, Local Search Forum
- So, hows the higher education sector going with all the Google changes. Going pretty well. I might say., Ori Zilbershtein on X
- We’ve added a new record to the GA4 BigQuery Event export that contains the Google Ads and Manual campaign context information for each session present in the export. This information will be repeated for every event in, Google Analytics on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google scraps plans to kill third-party cookies in Chrome
- Take the 2024 MarTech Replacement Survey
- CRO for PPC: Key areas to optimize beyond landing pages
- 2024 holiday marketing: Top SEO and PPC tips for a short shopping season
