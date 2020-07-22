Daily Search Forum Recap: July 22, 2020

Jul 22, 2020
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Deadline For Mobile-First Indexing Now March 2021, Not September 2020
    Google, as expected, has decided to push off the deadline for going 100% into mobile-first indexing. The previous deadline was September 2020, but after COVID hit, Google said they may push this deadline back to give site owners more time to prepare during this time. Google decided this morning to push the deadline to March 2021.
  • Google Ads Editor v1.4 Adds Recommendations, Local Campaigns & More
    Google released version 1.4 of the Google Ads Editor. This comes a few months after version 1.3 was released. In version 1.4, Google added recommendations, local campaigns and much more.
  • Google Site Command & Navigational Query Operators Failed Yesterday
    Yesterday for a period of a few hours, you may have been unable to find the site or content you were looking for on Google Search. Google said it had an issue with some navigational queries and site commands.
  • Google Shopping Sponsored Web Results With Material Label
    You know when you go shopping, either online or offline, and you get the shirt in your hand, you look at the label and it tells you the materials it was made of? Well, Google is testing showing you that information before you buy, before you even click to buy, directly from the Google Shopping ads at the top of the web results.
  • Bing URL Submissions Plugin To Get Your WordPress Content Indexed Fast
    Bing announced a new WordPress plugin that integrates your WordPress site with the Bing Webmaster Tools URL submission API. In short, the plugin looks for new and updated content and automatically submits it to Bing for fast indexing.
  • Microsoft Advertising Now Offers Free ShutterStock Photos For Image Ads
    Microsoft announced yesterday it is offering free high quality images from ShutterStock for use in Microsoft Advertising's image ads. "To help you find the right images for your campaigns, we're partnering with Shutterstock to provide you free access to over 320 million high-quality, advertising-ready images for use in Microsoft Advertising," Microsoft said.
  • Google Water Tank
    Here is a photo of the outside of the Google Waterloo, Canada office building. I bet it is no surprise that Google painted the water (might not be for water) tank white with the Google logo printed o

