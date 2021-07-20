Daily Search Forum Recap: July 20, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google confirmed that core updates can impact how often the people also ask results show up for some queries. Google added math solvers rich results to the search appearance filter in the Search Console performance report. Google SeekToAction markup for key moment videos in Google Search is now official. Google Posts seem to work for the hotel listings. Google AdSense launched new faster AdSense code.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: Core Updates Can Impact People Also Ask (PAA) Results
Google's John Mueller was asked if a core update can have the people also ask (PAA) results show up more or less often. John said yes, it can, just like it can with rich results and featured snippets.
- Google Math Solvers Rich Results Added To Performance Report Search Appearance Filters
Google has added yet another filter options to the Google Search Console performance report. This is under the "search appearance" filters that list over a dozen specific search result types or features. You can now see "Math Solvers" which is a newish rich result that help people solve math problems in Google Search.
- Google Posts Now Work For Hotels & Hospitality Listings In Google
Nevena Ivanova shared a screenshot of her seeing that Google Posts are now working for her hospitality clients. Google Posts work on most Google My Business listings but hotel and hospitality is a different beast. I don't think it works for all hospitality Google listings yet but it is working for one of hers.
- Google Search Key Moments Videos Support SeekToAction Markup
Google now officially supports SeekToAction markup for videos on your site, so that you can use the SeekToAction markup to communicate the key moments (timestamps) Google shows for videos in Google Search.
- New Faster Google AdSense Embed Code
Google has announced that is launched a new version of its AdSense code that improves ad performance. I assume that means it performs better with the page experience update and core web vitals metrics.
- Google London Magic Turntable Driveway
Here is a recent photo and video of a truck at the Google London offices on this "magic roundabout" - it looks like a turn table that turns the truck in the right direction. The road itself rotates th
