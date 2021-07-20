Google Posts Now Work For Hotels & Hospitality Listings In Google

Nevena Ivanova shared a screenshot of her seeing that Google Posts are now working for her hospitality clients. Google Posts work on most Google My Business listings but hotel and hospitality is a different beast. I don't think it works for all hospitality Google listings yet but it is working for one of hers.

She posted these screenshots on Twitter showing it working.

Here is where to add the update:

Here is how it displays, like a Google Post carousel:

Nevena wrote "Google Posts enabled for Hospitality businesses? New publishing option appeared in the KG and it seems to be working thus far."

FYI, this might be a bug and not a feature:

I'm not sure it's a planned feature.... — Claire Carlile🕊️ 🌊 🥑 🦥 (@clairecarlile) July 20, 2021

Very cool!

Forum discussion at Twitter.