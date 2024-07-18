Daily Search Forum Recap: July 18, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We're seeing more Google Search ranking volatility, is this a sign of the core update coming? Google is testing AI Overviews on by default in the UK, even on some Workspace accounts. Google Merchant Center Next is coming to all merchants now. Google's site reputation abuse policy forced a public company to lower earnings forecasts. Google is testing bolding the query in the search box when unselected.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility - July 18th
We may be seeing the start of a Google Search ranking algorithm update, as I am starting to see volatility spiking in the Google Search results and a spike in chatter within the SEO community. I know we are expecting the next core update to touch down in the coming weeks, so maybe Google is testing/evaluating something now?
-
Google Tests AI Overviews In Workspace Accounts In The UK
Google AI Overviews are only really live in the United States, for personal Google accounts (not Workspace accounts) and on Chrome browsers. Well, Google seems to be showing AI Overviews to some Workspace accounts in the UK.
-
Google Merchant Center Next Coming To All Merchants
Google announced that Google Merchant Center Next, the updated version of Google Merchant Center it announced at Google Marketing Live in 2023, is now coming to all merchants this month. Google has already begun notifying merchants and advertisers of this via email and will continue to do so over the month.
-
Google's Site Reputation Abuse Update Leads Gaming Affiliate To Reduce Financial Forecast
Catena Media, a publicly-traded online gambling information company, issued their Q2 earnings update a couple of weeks ago, saying they have reduced its revenues forecast due to the Google Site reputation abuse policy update.
-
Google Bolding Query In Search Box When Cursor Out Of Search Box
Google is testing bolding the query in the search box when you click your cursor outside of the search box, otherwise the query is in normal plain font text. This is a weird one - don't you think?
-
Doogler Google Office Bed
Here is a photo of a Doogler, Google dog, at the Google Dublin office in a dog bed - a Google dog bed. The dog looks a bit tired and for some reason is lying near the bed and not on the bed.
Other Great Search Threads:
- These are the two reviews published on GBP years back. Normally, if we already posted a review, it would show the option to edit the review. However it is now showing a button to write a review, which then takes you to edit, Shameem Adhikarath on X
- Little tip - Sometimes crawling every URL on a site is unnecessary, a sample of templates & page types is enough to make informed decisions, save time & resource. Use the 'Limit by URL Path' feature in 'Config > Spider > Limits' to h, Screaming Frog on X
- Seeing a little positive movement among some HCU sites in the last few days., Lily Ray on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Merchant Center Next rollout expands
- Survey: Search marketing gender pay gap is widening
- Google tightens AdMob policies, reshaping ad placement rules
- 5 ways to incorporate trends into your SEO content strategy
- The Kanban approach to efficient PPC campaign management
- How to address the top reputation issues impacting brands today
