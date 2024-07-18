Daily Search Forum Recap: July 18, 2024

Jul 18, 2024
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We're seeing more Google Search ranking volatility, is this a sign of the core update coming? Google is testing AI Overviews on by default in the UK, even on some Workspace accounts. Google Merchant Center Next is coming to all merchants now. Google's site reputation abuse policy forced a public company to lower earnings forecasts. Google is testing bolding the query in the search box when unselected.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility - July 18th
    We may be seeing the start of a Google Search ranking algorithm update, as I am starting to see volatility spiking in the Google Search results and a spike in chatter within the SEO community. I know we are expecting the next core update to touch down in the coming weeks, so maybe Google is testing/evaluating something now?
  • Google Tests AI Overviews In Workspace Accounts In The UK
    Google AI Overviews are only really live in the United States, for personal Google accounts (not Workspace accounts) and on Chrome browsers. Well, Google seems to be showing AI Overviews to some Workspace accounts in the UK.
  • Google Merchant Center Next Coming To All Merchants
    Google announced that Google Merchant Center Next, the updated version of Google Merchant Center it announced at Google Marketing Live in 2023, is now coming to all merchants this month. Google has already begun notifying merchants and advertisers of this via email and will continue to do so over the month.
  • Google's Site Reputation Abuse Update Leads Gaming Affiliate To Reduce Financial Forecast
    Catena Media, a publicly-traded online gambling information company, issued their Q2 earnings update a couple of weeks ago, saying they have reduced its revenues forecast due to the Google Site reputation abuse policy update.
  • Google Bolding Query In Search Box When Cursor Out Of Search Box
    Google is testing bolding the query in the search box when you click your cursor outside of the search box, otherwise the query is in normal plain font text. This is a weird one - don't you think?
  • Doogler Google Office Bed
    Here is a photo of a Doogler, Google dog, at the Google Dublin office in a dog bed - a Google dog bed. The dog looks a bit tired and for some reason is lying near the bed and not on the bed.

Google Volatility, Indexing Bugs, Google Ads Broad Match Default &amp; YouTube SEO Tips - YouTube
