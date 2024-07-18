Google is testing bolding the query in the search box when you click your cursor outside of the search box, otherwise the query is in normal plain font text. This is a weird one - don't you think?

This was spotted by Brodie Clark and posted on SERP Alert on X - who wrote, "Google is currently running several search bar tests related to the input text. This one has the query showing as bold by default, then goes normal once clicked."

Here is what it looks like:

I don't get it - but hey, Google tests everything - or maybe this one is a bug?

Forum discussion at X.