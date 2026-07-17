Daily Search Forum Recap: July 17, 2026

Jul 17, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads smart bidding update is ragging in the PPC community, is it a broader change or not? Did Google Maps drop its OpenTable reservations integration? Google renamed NotebookLM Useragent To Google-GeminiNotebook. Google has updated the help document named How to fix: Google StoreBot crawler can’t access your in-store product page. Microsoft Bing is testing using a black colored magnifying glass in the search bar and box. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

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