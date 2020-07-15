Daily Search Forum Recap: July 15, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Video On Crawl Budget & SEO

Alexis Sanders of Merkle sat down with Martin Splitt of Google last year (before COVID) and spoke about crawl budget. It may be one of the more informative videos in the SEO mythbusting series to-date.

Google: Do Not Block GoogleBot From Crawling 404s

John Mueller of Google said it would be "a really bad idea which will cause all sorts of problems" if you block Google or other search engines from crawling pages that return a 404 server status code. He said "billions of 404 pages are crawled every day" by Google and it is normal.

Google Discover AMP Articles Going To Main Canonical URL?

Valentin Pletzer has noticed that Google Discover is showing some AMP labels for stories but when you click on the story, Google is not taking the user to the AMP version, the AMP URL, but rather the canonical URL, the main URL of the story.

Google My Business Products Section Design Updated

Google has updated the products section within the Google My Business Console. It now has a cleaner interface, with "see it on Google" and a nice layout for "All products" and a way to filter your products.

Google Maps: Wear A Mask Alert

Yesterday, like many others, when using Google Maps, Google showed a notification box at the top right, warning people to wear a mask. The notice said "wear a mask, help slow the spread of COVID-19." The notice was also on Google.com's home page. Both are gone today.

GooglePlex Dog Weaving

Here is a fun video I found on Instagram from the Google offices in Mountain View, California, the GooglePlex. It shows a dog being trained to weave between the bike racks. Here is the video.

