Google Maps: Wear A Mask Alert

Yesterday, like many others, when using Google Maps, Google showed a notification box at the top right, warning people to wear a mask. The notice said "wear a mask, help slow the spread of COVID-19."

The notice was also on Google.com's home page. Both are gone today.

Here is a screen shot from Jason Brown on Twitter:

I wonder if Google will bring it back or not. I don't think it hurts to remind people to take their masks. I leave mine in my car.

Here is a screen shot of the Google.com home page:

California, check out @Google's homepage promoting our "Wear a Mask" public awareness campaign!💻 #SlowtheSpread pic.twitter.com/S9Zhl9GpE6 — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) July 10, 2020

