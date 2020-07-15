Google Maps: Wear A Mask Alert

Jul 15, 2020
Yesterday, like many others, when using Google Maps, Google showed a notification box at the top right, warning people to wear a mask. The notice said "wear a mask, help slow the spread of COVID-19."

The notice was also on Google.com's home page. Both are gone today.

Here is a screen shot from Jason Brown on Twitter:

I wonder if Google will bring it back or not. I don't think it hurts to remind people to take their masks. I leave mine in my car.

Here is a screen shot of the Google.com home page:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

