This is from a few years ago, yes, I am going into my archives (sadly so many of them are from Google+ and forever gone). Here is when Google Canada's Kitchener office hosted a robotics challenges. The good old days when robots didn't have to wear masks.

Here is the photo on Twitter.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.