Daily Search Forum Recap: July 12, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search Console anonymizes and hides tons of queries from you - this is the privacy world we live in but don't be fooled thinking it is rare. Google Search Console is now rolling out, slowly, the video indexing report. Google Search Console has a bug showing video desktop-only results in the performance report. Google Posts now expire after six months. Google Ads now lets you download your overview card in CSV or PNG format.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Console Anonymizes Tons Of Queries; Updates Help Doc After Ahrefs Study
A couple of weeks ago, Patrick Stock of Ahrefs released a bombshell report showing that on average about 50% of queries in Search Console are hidden, i.e. classified as anonymized. I reached out to Google, giving them a chance to respond to this, and the result led to Google updating its help document on anonymized queries and the export/API capabilities.
- Google Search Console Video Index Report Rolling Out Very Slowly
A couple months ago, Google teased the new video indexing report in Google Search Console. Well now, Google said this report will roll out to some sites "over the next few months." The tricky part, you may never see it, you would only see it if Google if Google detects videos on your site.
- Possible Bug With Google Search Console Performance Report For Videos On Desktop
Sam Gooch noticed that if you filter the Google Search Console performance report to show video search appearance and desktop-only results, Google will start to flat line on June 13, 2022. I was able to replicate this and Daniel Waisberg from Google said he will have the Google team investigate.
- Google Posts Now Expire After 6 Months
Google sent out email notifications to those who use Google Posts that they now expire after six months. Ben Fisher shared a screenshot of this notification on Twitter that read "did you know that after 6 months your most recent posts won't be highlighted on your Business Profile."
- Download Google Ads Overview Card As PNG or CSV
Google Ads now lets you download the overview card / page report as an image in PNG format or as data in CSV format. This was spotted by Chris Ridley on Twitter who shared a screenshot of this new download feature last week.
- Google Doodle For James Webb Space Telescope - Deepest Photo Of Universe
Google has posted a new Doodle, Google logo, on its home page of the James Webb Space Telescope, for it taking the deepest photo of the universe ever taken.
- Balloon Wall At Google
Here is a photo from the Google offices, I think the GooglePlex, of a balloon wall at the office made up of Google colors and Google logos. I am not sure what event this was for but who doesn't like
